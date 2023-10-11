Difficulty booking vaccine shots lead some in Edmonton to make appointments with pharmacies directly

Booking COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations at pharmacies in Edmonton began Tuesday, but the process has proven both frustrating and confusing for some people and pharmacies.

People have shared their frustrations online with the province's vaccine booking system, citing long wait times and difficulties making appointments for multiple age groups.

Contacting the pharmacy directly is what some pharmacy owners prefer, including Will Leung, owner of the Strathcona Prescription Centre on 105 Street a block north of Whyte Avenue.

"(The provincial online booking system) is confusing for the patients, and it's been challenging for pharmacists and pharmacies as well," Leung told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday. "Some individuals are using it with some success, but we chose not to."

In response to a query from CTV News Edmonton, Alberta Health Services spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in a statement that Health Link "managed high demand" on Tuesday, with the 8-1-1 phone service receiving 5,751 calls related to COVID-19 and influenza, of which 3,921 were related to COVID-19 vaccines and 1,830 to influenza vaccines.

He said the "vast majority of callers" used a virtual hold feature that allows them to keep their place in the booking queue without remaining on the phone, receiving a call back once it's their turn.

AHS says residents in Alberta can also consider booking vaccine appointments online or through their family doctor or local pharmacy.

Leung says the ordering process for vaccines has also been confusing. His pharmacy carries the new Moderna vaccine but not the new Pfizer one. He said his pharmacy also hasn't received high-dose influenza vaccines, so his office cannot book appointments for people aged 65 and older.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Craig Ellingson