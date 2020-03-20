EDMONTON -- Some parents in Alberta have received a letter from Education Minister Adriana LaGrange laying out what they can expect their children’s education to look like over the coming weeks.

In the letter, LaGrange says she expects learning to continue during the COVID-19 outbreak. Each school division will be responsible for deciding how to deliver at-home student learning, which could include online learning and phone check-ins.

Students will receive a final grade and report card at the end of the year, and students who were on track to progress to the next grade will do so. Provincial achievement tests for Grade 6 and 9 students have been cancelled.

Grade 12 students who were on track to earn 100 credits or more will still be able to graduate, and school principals will be able to award up to 15 credits to students whose programs have been impacted by class cancellations. Diploma exams have also been cancelled, with some exceptions.

LaGrange also spelled out how much work parents could expect their children to complete each week:

Kindergarten to grade 3: Average of five hours per week, focusing on language/literacy and math/numeracy

Grades 4-6: Average of five hours per week, focusing on language/literacy and math/numeracy with some time spent on social studies and sciences

Grades 7-9: Average of 10 hours per week, focusing on language arts, math, science and social studies

Grades 10-12: Average of three hours per week per course, focusing on core courses required for high school graduation, English, math, social studies, biology, chemistry and physics

You can read the full letter below.