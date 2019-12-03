EDMONTON -- Starting June 2020, Edmontonians will be able to fly direct to Frankfurt, Germany from the Edmonton International Airport.

Condor Airlines will operate a direct flight between the two cities twice a week starting June 1.

“With the addition of Edmonton to our flight schedule, we will be offering even more guests the opportunity to discover Europe through our nonstop connections to Frankfurt and beyond,” said Christian Schmitt, COO of Condor in a written release. “Condor has been Germany's most popular holiday airline for 64 years, and we look forward to convincing travellers from Edmonton of our tradition, quality and service.”

"I'm happy to see this direct connection to Frankfurt, one of Europe's largest economic and cultural hubs. I hope that by connecting cultures, businesses, and most importantly, people, this flight contributes to Edmonton Metro Region's economic success," Mayor Don Iveson said in a written release.

Condor Airlines is a German airline, which has been in operation since 1956. Eight million passengers fly with the airline every year to over 100 destinations in Europe, Africa and America.