EDMONTON -- WARNING: The image below may be distressing to readers

A central Alberta-based oil company is being lambasted online for a graphic that appears to depict the rape of 17-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg.

The image shows a pair of hands holding the braids of a female figure from behind. "Greta" is scrawled across her back. Directly below sits the logo of X-Site Energy Services.

A LinkedIn profile for a company of the same name, headquartered in Red Deer, Alta., advertises water management and high-efficiency frac fluid heating in Alberta and B.C.

Doug Sparrow, listed as general manager, has not responded to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment. A Facebook page for the company is not publicly available.

Rocky Mountain House resident Michelle Narang said she was disgusted after finding the post, and called Sparrow.

She says he dismissed her concerns.

A Red Deer graphics company that says it has worked with X-Site Energy Services previously was unaware of the "Greta" stickers.

"This matter is being looked into very seriously and will be dealt with accordingly if we find out they came from us," a statement by Velocity Graphics reads.

"It has been a very long time since I have seen stickers leave our shop for them. This being said any future work/requests related to this company will be suspended immediately!"

It is not the only time X-Site has appeared to refer to the teenage climate change activist. Another social media post contains a photo of a semi trailer that bears the X-Site logo. A graphic on the trailer's side reads: "The Greta eco edition superheater. It gets screaming hot!"

Nor is it the first time Thunberg has been the recipient of vitriol in Alberta.

Counter protesters met a Thunberg-lead march when she visited Edmonton last October. Shortly after, a mural of her in central Edmonton was defaced with a message in French telling Thunberg to leave Canada.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett