EDMONTON -- DNA has led police to lay charges against a man in relation to a violent assault and robbery 39 years ago in Edmonton.

John Edward Beausoleil, 66, was arrested in his home in Orilla, Ont., on Feb. 26 and charged with rape and robbery.

Historical crimes investigators came across Beausoleil's name a year and a half ago while developing a DNA profile of the 1981 suspect.

Using the National DNA Data Bank, the profile was matched to Beausoleil.

Police say they were unable to identify a suspect after the crime.

On. Sept. 18, 1981, a 36-year-old woman told police she was accosted by a strange man while in a parkade and sexually assaulted. He fled from the Lancaster Terrace area with her purse.

Beausoleil would have been 27 years old at the time.

Police credited the arrest to technology advances.

Beausoleil has been brought back to Edmonton.