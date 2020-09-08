EDMONTON -- A woman was taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog in west Edmonton Tuesday morning.

The 59-year-old's injuries, including a fractured arm, were described as serious but not life threatening.

According to people at the scene, she was walking her own small dog in an alley at 92A Avenue and 166 Street when two large dogs escaped their backyard.

Construction workers heard her screams and jumped a fence to help her and put the dogs back in the yard, a coworker of the pair told CTV News Edmonton.

A distraught man who identified himself as the owner of the two dogs said he was unsure how they escaped.

Police, firefighters, emergency responders and bylaw officers were all called to the scene.

The woman’s dog was being cared for by neighbours.