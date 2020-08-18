EDMONTON --

A dog is dead after a house fire in south east Edmonton that officials say spread from the the basement to the main floor.

Flames broke out around 3 p.m. at a home near 49 Street and 43A Avenue.

Seven fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the home's chimney and vents.

At one point, an air-conditioned Alberta Health Services bus was brought in to provide relief for firefighters in heavy gear on one of the hottest days of the year.

Besides the dog, there was nobody home, and there are no initial reports of injuries.