EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has issued three tickets following an altercation involving several dogs that left one person bloodied.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded around 4 p.m. to the area of 75 Avenue and 108 Street on Sep. 22.

A witness told CTV News that two dogs exited a house and attacked a dog walking on the sidewalk.

The witness said she and both of the dogs owners were injured while trying to break up the fight.

One dog was bloodied on the sidewalk and two women were seen with bandages on their arms.

Blood spots were on the sidewalk and a resident was seen carrying bloody towels and a baseball bat away from the scene.

The city says both dogs are back with the owners who were cited for failing to control or leash a dog.

The tickets issued mandate a court appearance for the owners.

With files from Sean Amato