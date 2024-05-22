Dogs who attacked 5 people in west Edmonton euthanized: city

Two dogs who bit five people earlier this month have been euthanized, the city has confirmed.

The pit bulls bit three adults and two teens in the Meadowlark Park area on May 9.

Four of the victims were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Animal Care and Control seized the dogs after the attacks.

In an email to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday, the city confirmed the owners have since surrendered the dogs and that the animals were humanely euthanized.

A total of six tickets were issued to the owners for each dog for dog attack causing injury, failure to control or leash a dog, and no dog licence.

A 57-year-old man was also charged on the day of the attack after he allegedly assaulted one of the teens who was trying to defend himself from the dogs.

Police say the man wasn't one of the owners but was charged with caring for the dogs.