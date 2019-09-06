Edmonton-based Dogs With Wings is seeking foster homes for 10 of its puppies within the next two months.

Dogs With Wings trains canines to become service animals, and puts its puppies into foster homes for 12 months until they reach and age, size and maturity fit for formal training.

"We want people that love dogs and don’t mind that two three months of puppiness," said Doreen Slessor, Dogs With Wings' executive director.

“You still need to love the dog and care for the dog … but also remember that in about a year the dog will be coming back to us and is going to be starting its adult program."

Volunteers aren't paid for providing the dogs with a foster home but the program covers the cost of food, veterinarian care and training.

Slessor says taking care of one of the guide dogs to-be isn't like taking care of a typical puppy.

"They get to go everywhere with you. We want you to take them to movie theatres, and we want you to take them out for dinner, and we want you to take them to school,” she said.

"As service dogs they have to be solid [and] exposed to lots of different sites and sounds."

You can visit DogsWithWings.ca to learn more about the program and foster home process.