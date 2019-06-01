As seven fires burn out of control throughout the province, Edmonton Emergency Relief Service Society is collecting donations for those affected by wildfires in northern Alberta.

EERSS is accepting:

New socks for all sizes and genders

New undergarments for all sizes and genders

All types of toilettes

Baby essentials, like toiletries, new clothing and diapers

Monetary donations, which can be made through www.eerss.org

It said that it does not have the capacity to accept any other type of donations or used items.

Those who want to make large donations are asked to contact EERSS directly.