EDMONTON -- Downtown Dining Week in Edmonton is still a go. It kicks off on Tuesday and will run until April 25.

More than 45 restaurants are offering “crave-worthy” multi-course menus for takeout and patio-friendly dining.

Each restaurant will feature a price-fixed menu ranging anywhere from $20 to $65 for lunch, brunch and dinner, according to the Downtown Business Association (DBA).

The “Keep your Cravings Local” campaign is aimed at supporting local business and independently owned restaurants in the city.

Several downtown patios have opened early this season on the heels of new restrictions. According to the association, 26 participating restaurants will offer al fresco dining from sidewalk tables to parking-space patios.

Puneeta McBryan, the executive director for the DBA, said Downtown Dining Week will be a much-needed boost for the hospitality industry.

"As we look ahead to the next few years, a thriving restaurant scene will be absolutely vital to our city’s economic recovery and success, so this is a critical time to support our restaurateurs who have worked tirelessly to contribute to downtown’s economic and social vibrancy,” McBryan added.

New to the roster this year is fast-casual restaurants offering counter service. The association said it’s a reflection of the growing dining options and changing consumer preferences.

Also new this year is the partnership between the DBA and five downtown hotels offering staycation packages for foodies.

Diners are also invited to take part in an Instagram contest for a chance to win a $50 restaurant gift card.

Contest rules:

Order takeout from a participating restaurant

Post a picture of your meal

Tag @dbayeg & use the hashtag #TasteYEGDT

For a full list of participating restaurants and menus for the 13-day event head to edmontondowntown.com.