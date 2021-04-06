EDMONTON -- Alberta is reverting back to Step 1 of restrictions and will shut down indoor dining as cases of the COVID-19 variants of concern increase across the province.

Tuesday at midnight, the government will reduce retail capacity to 15 per cent, close libraries and only allow one-on-one training.

And on Friday, restaurants, bars and cafes must close indoor dining, but can remain open for outdoor patio dining, takeout and curbside pickup.

"We believe, based on the current trajectory, that if we don’t slow down this curve that we are set to hit the maximum capacity of our system in mid May," Premier Jason Kenney said.

"To buy us time to get enough Albertans vaccinated so we can finally get through this thing."

Alberta Health also reported 931 COVID-19 cases including 676 variant infections, and three deaths, increasing the death toll to 2,001.

More to come…