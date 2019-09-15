

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





A vandal has spray painted the side of the Birks Building, on the corner of Jasper Avenue and 104 Street.

The pink-and-blue graffiti is on the second floor, on the west side of the building.

The Birks Building was built in 1929.

It was the local flagship for Henry Birks & Sons, a Montreal based jewelry business.

It was originally designed as a two-storey commercial building with medical and dental facilities on the second floor, but the demand for those services was so high officials added an extra two floors.

The building now has retail spaces on the ground floor, and office spaces above.

The Birks Building has no designated historic recognition, according to the Edmonton Historical Board.