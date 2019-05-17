The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market will open Saturday, but it will not be on 104 Street.

The market will now be located along 103 Avenue between 96 and 97 Street, and along 96 Street between 102A and 103A Avenue. It will then move indoors after construction is complete in the GWG Building, located at 10299 97 Street.

The market will now open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the market’s website.