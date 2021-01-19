Advertisement
Downtown road closed after pedestrian hit by van: police
Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 1:36PM MST
A man was struck by a van in a crosswalk at 124 Street and 118 Avenue on Jan. 19, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A man was expected to survive after being hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon.
Reportedly, the pedestrian was crossing the street at 124 Street and 118 Avenue when he was struck by a cube van.
Police described his injuries as non-life threatening. He was taken to hospital.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area as it would be closed for investigators for several hours.