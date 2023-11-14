EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Downtown Winterval festival coming in December

    A new winter festival is being planned for downtown Edmonton this holiday season.

    The inaugural Downtown Winterval will be put on by the Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA).

    "The holiday season is a magical time for people to come together in good company, and downtown has always been an important gathering place for Edmontonians at this time of year," said Puneeta McBryan of the EDBA in a Tuesday news release. "It's also one of the most critical times of the year for our small businesses, and we're excited about the opportunity to create some new experiences and moments of joy to attract new visitors and patrons."

    The festival will launch on Friday, Dec. 1, with free performances by Juno Award-nominated artists Jamie Fine and Rich Aucoin on the main stage on 104 Street.

    Dec. 2 will feature Vancouver alt-rock band Rare Americans, along with performances by local musicians and cultural arts organizations.

    The festival will also feature:

    • a children's Christmas party at Rocky Mountain Icehouse featuring Santa Claus;
    • free arcade games and food specials at Home & Away;
    • deVine Days at deVine Wines & Spirits;
    • a dog-friendly “Pawliday Party” at Fawkes Coffee Shop;
    • Caribbean Christmas celebrations at the Jamaican Association of Northern Alberta;
    • a free crafting workshop with Alberta Craft Council;
    • holiday window displays at shops and restaurants;
    • a pop-up indoor Christmas market featuring downtown businesses and locally made gifts and treats, operated by the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market;
    • free horse-drawn sleigh rides;
    • an outdoor beer garden; and
    • an LED light-art piece by Epcor;
    • Michael Phair Park will also host ice carving stations, maple taffy, and a second light-art installation;

    "Events like the EDBA's Downtown Winterval are helping to transform downtown Edmonton into a strong, vibrant, and safe recreation and shopping destination," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said. "The City of Edmonton’s Downtown Vibrancy fund supports our downtown partners in creating new and exciting experiences like Downtown Winterval that draw people to the downtown core."

    Other downtown events taking place throughout the month of December include:

    • the City of Edmonton Bright Lights Skate Night at City Hall Plaza on Dec. 16 with free skate rentals;
    • Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature building from Dec. 8 to 23 with scheduled performances on Fridays at noon and Saturday evenings in the rotunda;
    • New Years Eve in Churchill Square with fireworks on Dec. 31; and
    • free public skating at City Hall Plaza and the Ice District every day in December; 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News