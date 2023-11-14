Downtown Winterval festival coming in December

A new winter festival is being planned for downtown Edmonton this holiday season.

The inaugural Downtown Winterval will be put on by the Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA).

"The holiday season is a magical time for people to come together in good company, and downtown has always been an important gathering place for Edmontonians at this time of year," said Puneeta McBryan of the EDBA in a Tuesday news release. "It's also one of the most critical times of the year for our small businesses, and we're excited about the opportunity to create some new experiences and moments of joy to attract new visitors and patrons."

The festival will launch on Friday, Dec. 1, with free performances by Juno Award-nominated artists Jamie Fine and Rich Aucoin on the main stage on 104 Street.

Dec. 2 will feature Vancouver alt-rock band Rare Americans, along with performances by local musicians and cultural arts organizations.

The festival will also feature:

a children's Christmas party at Rocky Mountain Icehouse featuring Santa Claus;

free arcade games and food specials at Home & Away;

deVine Days at deVine Wines & Spirits;

a dog-friendly “Pawliday Party” at Fawkes Coffee Shop;

Caribbean Christmas celebrations at the Jamaican Association of Northern Alberta;

a free crafting workshop with Alberta Craft Council;

holiday window displays at shops and restaurants;

a pop-up indoor Christmas market featuring downtown businesses and locally made gifts and treats, operated by the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market;

free horse-drawn sleigh rides;

an outdoor beer garden; and

an LED light-art piece by Epcor;

Michael Phair Park will also host ice carving stations, maple taffy, and a second light-art installation;

"Events like the EDBA's Downtown Winterval are helping to transform downtown Edmonton into a strong, vibrant, and safe recreation and shopping destination," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said. "The City of Edmonton’s Downtown Vibrancy fund supports our downtown partners in creating new and exciting experiences like Downtown Winterval that draw people to the downtown core."

Other downtown events taking place throughout the month of December include: