EDMONTON -- The rain did not stop shoppers from lining up outside an Edmonton Winners Thursday as the store opened its doors for the first time since March.

A woman from out of town, wearing a cloth mask, was among the 30 or so people in line outside the Winners and Home Sense at Mayfield Common. She told CTV News Edmonton she was having shopping withdrawals.

"We needed to get out of the house. I'm embarrassed to say, but we drove two hours."

On its website, Winners says it's limiting the number of customers inside the store, adding shields at cash registers, enhancing cleaning measures, supplying hand sanitizer, encouraging physical distancing and wearing masks.

In addition to Mayfield Common, 13 other Winners have reopened in the Edmonton area.