Seven people are facing dozens of charges, after a months-long Edmonton Police Service (EPS) investigation ended with a variety of drugs seized, including fentanyl that had been tinted purple.

Police said the EPS Edmonton Drug and Gang (EDGE) Section wrapped up their seven month drug trafficking investigation in August 2018. The investigation focused on a suspected drug trafficking network connecting Edmonton, Calgary and British Columbia.

On August 2, officers searched two Edmonton homes, in the Griesbach and Hollick-Kenyon neighbourhoods.

A variety of drugs were seized in the searches, including 394 grams of purple-coloured fentanyl with an estimated street value of $98,000.

An EDGE Section officer said in a statement drug dealers sometimes use dyes and buffing agents to create different coloured drugs.

Police also seized cocaine, with an estimated value of $5,000, and small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a buffing agent and scales, $5,375 Canadian currency was also seized.

A total of 36 charges have been laid against the seven suspects.

Jasdeep Uthwani, 18, is facing ten charges: five counts each of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Ethan Kupsch, 20, Jordan Hope, 28, Jasmit Badesha, 19, David Dominic, 31, and Anthony Watson, 28, are facing a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance. Morlene Junger, 20, faces a variety of possession charges.