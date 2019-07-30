An Edmonton woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged puppy mill was found at a rural property in northeast Edmonton.

Police and Animal Care and Control officers went to 247 Avenue and 18 Street on Sunday after receiving several reports of serious neglect from customers looking to purchase puppies, who had been listed for sale online.

A total of 72 dogs were seized from the business, mainly Havanese puppies, ranging in age from two-weeks old to adults.

Several puppies were reportedly hidden inside a closet and beneath a hutch.

The dogs showed signs of severe neglect and potential illness, police say, so they were seized by ACC. The animals are currently undergoing physical examinations at the city’s ACC facility.

Gloria Sears, 57, has been charged under the criminal code and the animal protection act for causing animals to be in distress and failing to provide adequate care. She is also facing charges for failing to provide adequate food and water and adequate shelter, space and ventilation.

Police are looking to speak with potential customers who may have visited the property. Anyone with information is asked to call 780-423-4567.