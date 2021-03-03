Advertisement
Dr. Hinshaw reports 1st COVID-19 variant outbreak at continuing care facility
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health from Edmonton on June 25, 2020. (Government of Alberta)
Share:
EDMONTON -- There are 19 cases of the COVID-19 variant at an Edmonton continuing care facility, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday afternoon.
Churchill Manor in Edmonton has a total of 27 coronavirus infections between staff and residents.
"Local public health teams and the operator are taking this outbreak extremely seriously and working closely together to limit spread and protect everyone involved," said the chief medical officer of health shortly after she reported 402 cases and a positivity rate of 3.9 per cent.
Alberta has 4,649 active cases and 251 patients in hospital, including 48 in ICU.
Dr. Hinshaw also reported 12 new deaths increasing fatalities to 1,902 since last March.
Alberta also announced it would extend the period between first and second vaccine doses to up to four months "with the goal of providing first doses to all Albertans as soon as possible."
More to come…