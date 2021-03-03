EDMONTON -- There are 19 cases of the COVID-19 variant at an Edmonton continuing care facility, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday afternoon.

Churchill Manor in Edmonton has a total of 27 coronavirus infections between staff and residents.

"Local public health teams and the operator are taking this outbreak extremely seriously and working closely together to limit spread and protect everyone involved," said the chief medical officer of health shortly after she reported 402 cases and a positivity rate of 3.9 per cent.

Alberta has 4,649 active cases and 251 patients in hospital, including 48 in ICU.

Dr. Hinshaw also reported 12 new deaths increasing fatalities to 1,902 since last March.

Alberta also announced it would extend the period between first and second vaccine doses to up to four months "with the goal of providing first doses to all Albertans as soon as possible."

