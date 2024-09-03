EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Draisaitl signs 8-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    Leon Draisaitl is "locked in," the Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday morning, revealing the first details of a contract extension with the German centre.

    The contract, beginning 2025-26, has a total value of $112 million, with 28-year-old Draisaitl earning an average of $14 million per year.

    He shared the news on social media, commenting, "Loyal to the Oil."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leon Draisaitl (@drat_29)

    Once the contract kicks in, Draisaitl will become the National Hockey League's highest-paid player, earning more than Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthew, who's four-year contract has an average annual value of $13.25 million, according to TSN.

    Under his current contract, Draisaitl earns $8.5 million a year.

    "This is an historic day for the Edmonton Oilers," new general manager Stan Bowman said in a written statement.

    "Leon's commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice."

    When Bowman was announced as the team's new general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations, he said keeping Draisaitl was a "top priority."

    Around this time, Draisaitl also told reporters he "loves being an Oiler more than anything."

    The Oilers picked Draisaitl as the team's first-round selection in the 2014 NHL Draft.

    In his 10th year with Edmonton in 2023-24, he recorded 41 goals and 65 assists for 106 points in the regular season and 10 goals and 21 assists in 25 playoff games, with the Oilers losing the Stanley Cup in the team's first championship appearance since 2006.

    Throughout his NHL career, Draisaitl has counted 347 goals and 503 assists for 850 points.

