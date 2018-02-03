

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A local high school’s basketball tournament played host to some international visitors.

The 35th Father Micheal Troy annual basketball classic took place this weekend and this year two German teams were a part of the draw.

Although both teams found success in the tournament, with the girls team playing for gold tonight there was plenty of excitement off the court as well.

The teams toured the city, explored west Edmonton mall and also got to take in an Oilers practice where they met German hockey star Leon Draisaitl.

“It was kind of surprising he showed up,” said the girls head coach, Jenny Unger. “We got our t-shirts and he signed them, so it was really great and I think it was one of those experiences you won’t get back.”

Both the boys and girls teams were in awe with Rogers place and watching their fellow countrymen on the big stage.

"Getting to meet and greet Leon Draisaitl was amazing," said Paul Schneider, a member of the boys team. "It was very cool we could talk in German. I believe I’m definitely coming back here, because it's amazing"

The Germans have been coming to Edmonton for basketball tournaments for the past two decades, a big reason being that coach Jenny Unger played for both the University of Alberta and Grant MacEwan in the early 2000’s.