Drayton Valley, Alta. residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire

Thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.

"Evacuate immediately" said the 11:09 p.m. order issued by Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

Residents in the area of Township Road 484 north to Township Road 494, and north Saskatchewan River West to Range Road 80 were also told to leave.

"Evacuate via Highway 22 north to Highway 624. Follow 624 to Tomahawk. Follow 624 east towards Stony Plain," it said.

"If you need help evacuating, call 780-542-7777."

Information on reception areas was not immediately provided.

"Anybody that is unable to evacuate the community, a staging area is being established at Kal Tire with buses available to take people out of Drayton Valley to be taken towards Stony Plain," a Facebook post from Brazeau County said.

"Bring important documents, medication, food, water and supplies for at least 3 days. Take pets with you."

Drayton Valley has a population of about 7,000 people and is located about 95 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Alberta government issued a notice that 3,726 people had been evacuated from their homes across the province. There were 72 active wildfires at that time.