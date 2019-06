Just in time for Canada Day weekend, Albertans will be able to drink at 14 provincial day-use picnic sites while consuming food.

The ban on drinking at the specified sites ends at noon on Friday.

The 14 sites have a total of about 200 picnic tables between them, and are located all over the province.

The picnic sites that will allow drinking include:

South Region

Beauvais Lake Provincial Park (Beaver Creek day use)

Cypress Hills Provincial Park (East Elkwater day use)

Dinosaur Provincial Park (main day use)

Kananaskis Country

Little Elbow Provincial Recreation Area (Forget-me-not Pond day use)

Spray Valley Provincial Park (Wedge Pond day use)

Fish Creek Provincial Park (Hulls Wood day use)

Cobble Flats Provincial Recreation Area (Cobble Flats day use)

Central Region

Miquelon Lake Provincial Park (main day use)

Pigeon Lake Provincial Park (main day use)

William A. Switzer Provincial Park (Kelly’s Bathtub day use)

Northeast Region

Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park (day-use C picnic shelter)

Beaver Lake Provincial Recreation Area (day-use picnic shelter

Whitney Lakes Provincial Park (Ross Lake day-use shelter)

Northwest