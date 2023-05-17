Driver arrested after string of 'violent' carjackings, crashes: Edmonton police

One person has been arrested after multiple carjackings and crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of 117 Avenue and 102 Street around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several reports of a white pickup truck smashing into other vehicles.

Officers determined the driver of the truck had been involved in two violent, armed carjackings earlier in the evening.

A white Ram pickup truck was involved in a number of crashes in Edmonton on May 16, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

When police arrived, the male driver got out of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred between him and the officers, and one of the officers fired their service weapon.

The male got back into the truck and sped off, before becoming involved in another armed carjacking a short distance away, police said.

None of the officers were injured in the confrontation.

Police say the driver was arrested on Wednesday morning after causing several more crashes and multiple attempted carjackings.

CTV News cameras captured the aftermath of at least one scene at 23 Avenue near 66 Street.

A red pickup truck could be seen abandoned after crashing into some trees near a townhouse complex.

Police tape surrounded the area.

Police say a red pickup truck that crashed into a stand of trees near a south Edmonton housing complex is related to a string of crashes and carjackings on May 16 and 17. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)

The male was was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

He had 17 outstanding warrants.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting.