EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3 dead, 1 in hospital after fatal crash in northern Alberta

    A stretch of Highway 33 can be seen around 25 kilometres south of Highway 2. (Photo: Google Street View) A stretch of Highway 33 can be seen around 25 kilometres south of Highway 2. (Photo: Google Street View)
    Share

    Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta on Saturday.

    Mounties say initial reports show a Cadillac Escalade crossed the centre line on Highway 33 shortly before 1:15 p.m., striking a Toyota 4Runner.

    The three people inside the Cadillac — a 61-year-old from Yellowhead County, a 65-year-old from New Brunswick and a 59-year-old from Whitecourt — were killed in the collision.

    One person from the Toyota was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News