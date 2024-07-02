3 dead, 1 in hospital after fatal crash in northern Alberta

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta on Saturday.

Mounties say initial reports show a Cadillac Escalade crossed the centre line on Highway 33 shortly before 1:15 p.m., striking a Toyota 4Runner.

The three people inside the Cadillac — a 61-year-old from Yellowhead County, a 65-year-old from New Brunswick and a 59-year-old from Whitecourt — were killed in the collision.

One person from the Toyota was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.