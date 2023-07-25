Driver charged following EPS car chase, Sherwood Park crash

Edmonton police say several charges are pending after a crash caused Wye Road to be closed during afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmonton Police Service officers attempted to stop a black Chevrolet pickup truck in the area of 82 Avenue and 87 Street, an EPS spokesperson said.

The truck allegedly had a plate that didn't match the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the truck refused to stop for officers, left Edmonton and sped towards Sherwood Park.

"EPS officers engaged in continued attempts to stop the vehicle," an EPS spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

A section of Wye Road was closed on July 25, 2023 as a result of a crash. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

The truck hit an uninvolved car at the intersection of Wye Road and Salisbury Way around 2:17 p.m. after allegedly running a red light.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the truck was arrested by EPS officers at the scene of the crash and was assessed by EPS.

He was cleared to remain in police custody but was later transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No police officers were injured.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup.

Strathcona County RCMP say Wye Road is closed between Ash Street and Brentwood Boulevard as a result of the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.