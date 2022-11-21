Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton

Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Range Road 23A south of Township Road 545, which is just off of Highway 43, at 4:40 p.m.

"The driver of the semi tractor unit was found deceased inside the vehicle once emergency crews were able to get to him," RCMP Cpl. Cuneyt Zanbak wrote in a Monday news release.

"Initial indications show that the driver may have suffered a medical event which led to the collision."

Police did not release the 49-year-old's name but said he lived in the eastern Alberta village of Edgerton.

The residents were in another part of the house and were not injured.

The investigation continued Monday as police were awaiting autopsy results.