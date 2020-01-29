EDMONTON -- A crash at the Waskatenau Bridge is causing major delays, and Smoky Lake RCMP are advising drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

RCMP were called at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, to a semi-tractor blocking the area of Waskatenau Bridge on Secondary Highway 831.

There are not believed to be any injuries caused by this crash, according to RCMP.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday night, traffic was still being diverted from the area.

The road conditions are poor in the area due to freezing rain, and Smoky Lake RCMP says drivers should avoid unnecessary travel.

RCMP are not providing any further details of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.