Drunk driving suspected in Anthony Henday Drive crash

Charges are pending against a driver who was headed the wrong way before a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning, police say.

According to investigators, an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta and westbound Acura TLX crashed around 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Edmonton's ring road between Calgary Trail and 111 Street.

The Volkswagen's driver and all three people inside the Acura were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Westbound Anthony Henday Drive was closed from Calgary Trail to 111 Street for the emergency response and investigation until about 10 a.m.