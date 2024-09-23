EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Drunk driving suspected in Anthony Henday Drive crash

    Emergency crews work at the scene of a crash on westbound Anthony Henday Drive between Calgary Trail and 111 Street the morning of Sept. 23, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Emergency crews work at the scene of a crash on westbound Anthony Henday Drive between Calgary Trail and 111 Street the morning of Sept. 23, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

     

    Charges are pending against a driver who was headed the wrong way before a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning, police say.

    According to investigators, an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta and westbound Acura TLX crashed around 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Edmonton's ring road between Calgary Trail and 111 Street.

    The Volkswagen's driver and all three people inside the Acura were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

    Westbound Anthony Henday Drive was closed from Calgary Trail to 111 Street for the emergency response and investigation until about 10 a.m. 

