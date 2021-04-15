EDMONTON -- Dry conditions have forced two more counties to issue warnings about fire use.

Lac Ste. Anne County issued a fire advisory while Parkland County declared a complete fire ban Thursday.

Officials in Lac Ste. Anne County say the fire advisory was declared due to a “very high fire hazard.”

Cooking or warming fires are allowed in Lac Ste. Anne County, however, residents are encouraged by fire officials to exercise caution.

The county says no new fire permits will be authorized and existing burns under current fire permits will be allowed to continue.

Under a fire ban, no outdoor fires are permitted in Parkland County including fire pits, burn barrels, recreation fire pits, and charcoal briquette barbecues. Only gas and propane appliances like stoves and fire pits are allowed.

As of publication, there are 46 fire warnings in the province – ranging from full fire bans to advisories.

Fire officials in Alberta have said that current conditions are fitting for a bad wildfire season, unless we see significant amounts of precipitation throughout the remainder of the spring season.

Jasper and Banff National Parks both have fire advisories in place limiting campfires to designated fire pits or boxes and campers must purchase fire permits prior to using fire pits at road-accessible campgrounds.

Other fire bans in the province include Mountain View County, Wheatland County, Rocky View County, the town of Cochrane, Vulcan County, Lethbridge County, and the city of Lethbridge

Birch Hills County, Edson Forest Area, Athabasca County, Lamont County, Beaver County, Ponoka County, and Rocky Mountain House Forest Area are just some areas with fire advisories.

Red Deer, the County of Stettler, Kneehill County, Cypress County, and the County of Vermilion River are some areas with fire restrictions.

On April 1, a grass fire ignited an area west of Cochrane and March 28 saw a large grass fire near the southern Alberta village of Carmangay damage over 5,000 hectares of land.

For a complete list of fire bans, restrictions, and advisories visit albertafirebans.ca.

Officials ask Albertans to report any visible smoke or wildfires to 911.