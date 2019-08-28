The popular Edmonton bakeshop Duchess is opening a second location. Little Duchess will open in Ritchie Market this fall.

“To all the southsiders who have urged us to open a shop south of the river, we heard you, and we can’t wait to serve you closer to home,” said co-owner Giselle Courteau in a written release. “This was a big decision for us, and we have worked hard to deliver the same high quality baked goods Edmontonians have come to love from our Westmount location.”

The new location will be smaller, but will still serve up the treats Edmontonians have come to expect from the bakery, including the macarons, Duke chocolate cake, cookies and pies.

A selection of Duchess Provisions will also be available at the new location, including Valrhona chocolates, vanilla, flours and jars of salted caramel.

Coffee will be available from Transcend Coffee next door.

Little Duchess will open 10 years after the opening of the original Duchess Bake Shop on 124 Street, and just in time for the new Duchess at Home cook book, which will be available Oct. 2019.