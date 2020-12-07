EDMONTON -- RCMP found $15,000 worth of stolen property and explosives when they searched a home in Leduc County Saturday.

Mounties conducted the search warrant at a home in the area of Township Road 491 and Range Road 263 and arrested one man.

Timothy Stuparyk, 34, was charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5000.

Possession of a restricted weapon X2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of explosives

Possession of methamphetamine

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit safely disposed of the dynamite, police said.

Stuparyk was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7.

RCMP are still investigating.