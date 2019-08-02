Edmontonians may be riding around city streets on e-scooters in a matter of weeks, or even days.

The wildly popular e-scooter pilot program has been a hit in Calgary, and has yet to make waves in Alberta’s capital.

At a meeting on July 16, city council voted to motor right past any pilot program for the scooters, instead putting in a new bylaw and allowing companies to apply to operate in the city.

Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack said two companies have already applied for licenses, and that it will be just a matter of weeks, or even possibly days, before e-scooters are up and running.

Knack said the two companies that have applied for licenses are Lime and Bird, both of which are based out of California.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson