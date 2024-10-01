Earth's General Store closes despite crowdfunding effort to save the business

Earth's General Store in Edmonton has closed for good.

On Sept. 20, the store, which specialized in bulk, refillables, organics and fair trade products, announced it was closing after 33 years in business.

Store owners held a celebration for customers on Sept. 22, billing it as the shop's last day.

At the celebration, officials with the store announced the store would remain open thanks to funding raised from a GoFundMe campaign.

On Saturday, Earth's General Store posted an update on social media announcing it had ceased operations.

"On Sunday, Sept. 22, the team felt we had enough pledged funds to pivot to a saving approach, with hopes of reaching our fundraising goal," the post reads.

"By the end of this week our team did not feel we could get appropriate funds in place in the timeline that was needed to save the store.

"With people’s livelihoods on the line, and our responsibility to the community hanging in the balance, we have chosen the difficult but necessary decision not to move forward."

The post says any donations raised through the crowdfunding campaign will be returned to donors.