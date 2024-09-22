EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fundraising campaign launched to save Edmonton's Earth's General Store

    People came out to support Earth's General Store on Whyte Avenue on what was supposed to be the last day of operations on Sept. 22, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton) People came out to support Earth's General Store on Whyte Avenue on what was supposed to be the last day of operations on Sept. 22, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton's Earth General Store is now hoping to stay open after previously announcing that Sunday would be the last day of operations.

    "We are excited to announce that we're officially pivoting from a closing Earth's General Store to a saving Earth's General Store pathway," spokesperson Rebecca MacLeod said Sunday.

    "We've gotten so many people reaching out to us, wanting to support, wanting to donate."

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to save the store.

    A celebration of life had been planned for the shop for Sunday to mark its three decades of operations.

    "In many ways, it still is a celebration of life, but kind of a rebirth instead," MacLeod said.

    "We really want to get that message out that we still have a chance at saving the store and to please encourage them to donate to our GoFundMe so that we can hit that goal."

    As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, $7,500 of the $150,000 goal had been raised. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News