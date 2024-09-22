Fundraising campaign launched to save Edmonton's Earth's General Store

Edmonton's Earth General Store is now hoping to stay open after previously announcing that Sunday would be the last day of operations.

"We are excited to announce that we're officially pivoting from a closing Earth's General Store to a saving Earth's General Store pathway," spokesperson Rebecca MacLeod said Sunday.

"We've gotten so many people reaching out to us, wanting to support, wanting to donate."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to save the store.

A celebration of life had been planned for the shop for Sunday to mark its three decades of operations.

"In many ways, it still is a celebration of life, but kind of a rebirth instead," MacLeod said.

"We really want to get that message out that we still have a chance at saving the store and to please encourage them to donate to our GoFundMe so that we can hit that goal."

As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, $7,500 of the $150,000 goal had been raised.