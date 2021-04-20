Advertisement
Eastwood home damaged in fire
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 9:35AM MDT
A fire on April 20, 2021, at 12334 85 St. damaged the second floor of a home in the Eastwood community.
EDMONTON -- An investigation is starting at a northeast Edmonton home that was the scene of a fire Tuesday morning.
By 9 a.m., firefighting crews were beginning to clean up and investigators were arriving at 12334 85 St., a two-storey home that had been ablaze earlier that morning.
The second floor appeared to have sustained heavy damage.
It's unknown if anybody was home at the time.
More to come…