EDMONTON -- Pot users in Alberta now have another legal way to get high: edibles.

Edibles — food products, such as gummies or brownies, with cannabis in them — became legal last October but began to be rolled out at some stores across the province Monday.

The move is part of what the industry calls Cannabis 2.0, and it has been highly anticipated by customers.

"We are really excited because this is what people were waiting for," Alcanna Human Resources Vice President Marcie Kiziak told CTV News Edmonton. "Tonnes and tonnes of requests."

Alcanna also reminds Albertans to be careful when taking edibles. "We encourage people to take a solid hour at least before they try and add more product," Kiziak said.

Kiziak estimates stores will run out "within a day or two," but shipments will be received once a week.

There are 42 licensed cannabis producers in Alberta, and about half are expected to offer edibles.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier