Edmonton weather for Nov. 18: Some cloud, some sun, some mild temperatures

EDMONTON -

We'll get a pair of mild days in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.

Temperatures should top out near zero in the city while west and northwestern Alberta gets highs in the -2 to 2 C range.

Northeast and east-central Alberta hits high in the -1 to -4 C range today.

Wind should be light in Edmonton and area, and we'll start the day under cloudy skies.

But, we're expecting a bit of clearing this afternoon.

Friday looks to be a similar pattern and then the weekend gets interesting.

We have a low pressure system that looks like it'll move into central Alberta Saturday.

Ahead of that system, we get a push of some milder air and then behind it, an arctic high drops through.

It's the timing that's creating some uncertainty.

BUT...here's how I think this'll play out in Edmonton:

Temperatures start to climb in the wee hours of Saturday morning and we get to around -3 C late morning/midday.

There's a decent chance we get some flurries in the afternoon and temperatures start to drop.

So, by late Saturday afternoon, we're probably close to -10 C.

However, the colder air doesn't settle in for long.

We'll drop to around -15 Sunday morning and then another low-pressure system moves in from the west and again we get some warmer air pulled in ahead of it.

Timing will be key. If that low moves in quickly, we get into the -1 to -5 C range Sunday afternoon.

BUT...if it's delayed...then we stay a bit cooler through the afternoon hours and don't get the warm up until Sunday night/Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afteroon.

High: 0

Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

9pm: -7

Friday - Morning clouds. Sunny in the afteroon.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1

Temperature dropping to around -10 overnight and then rising.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning: -7

Midday: -3

Afternoon: -8

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon: -3

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain turning to snow late in the day.

Morning: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Temperature dropping rapidly in the evening & overnight.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -13