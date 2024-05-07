Alberta man wanted for child pornography arrested while attempting to leave Canada: RCMP

An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after police received information that he was in B.C. and trying to leave the country.

Ronald Duivenvoorde, 65, of Grande Prairie was wanted for child pornography offences.

He was arrested after Grande Prairie police were notified by Mounties in Chilliwack, B.C.

Duivenvoorde is charged with accessing child pornography and three counts of failure to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

"The result of this investigation has been a combined effort from a group of individuals who are dedicated to protecting children against exploitation and ensuring those who commit offences against children are brought before the justice system," Const. Michelle Jaszczyszyn said in a Tuesday news release.

"We are grateful to our partner agencies in BC who assisted in our investigation and with the apprehension of the accused."

Duivenvoorde will appear in court in Grande Prairie on Wednesday.