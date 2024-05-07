EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta man wanted for child pornography arrested while attempting to leave Canada: RCMP

    A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Share

    An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after police received information that he was in B.C. and trying to leave the country.

    Ronald Duivenvoorde, 65, of Grande Prairie was wanted for child pornography offences.

    He was arrested after Grande Prairie police were notified by Mounties in Chilliwack, B.C.

    Duivenvoorde is charged with accessing child pornography and three counts of failure to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

    "The result of this investigation has been a combined effort from a group of individuals who are dedicated to protecting children against exploitation and ensuring those who commit offences against children are brought before the justice system," Const. Michelle Jaszczyszyn said in a Tuesday news release.

    "We are grateful to our partner agencies in BC who assisted in our investigation and with the apprehension of the accused."

    Duivenvoorde will appear in court in Grande Prairie on Wednesday.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News