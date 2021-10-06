Edmonton weather for Oct. 6: Smoky again today, sun returns tomorrow
Air quality advisories remain in effect for the Edmonton region and surrounding areas, as well east-central Alberta.
The Edmonton region has seen the Air Quality Health Index go from 4 (moderate risk) to 7 (high risk) overnight.
We're expecting the smoke to continue to be a big factor through this morning and then conditions should gradually start to improve this afternoon.
Wind will become northwesterly and pick up to around 20 km/h (with some occasional gusts on top of that).
I think you may still be smelling smoke around Edmonton right through until the early evening.
But, Thursday should be a much clearer day.
We continue to get some rain and wet snow in parts of western and NW Alberta.
Elsewhere, we may see some scattered showers push through central and NE parts of the province today and again this evening.
No heavy, steady rain is expected. Just some brief, spotty showers.
Temperatures will struggle back to a high near 10 degree this afternoon and with skies clearing overnight, many neighbourhoods in Edmonton will wake up to some frost on Thursday.
But, with sunny skies and the smoke gone, we'll get up around 12 or 13 degrees Thursday afternoon.
Friday has a similar temperature setup - frost risk in the morning, 12 or 13 in the afternoon.
Saturday's shaping up to be the warmest day of the long weekend. Edmonton should get to the low to mid teens in the afternoon.
Sunday slips to a high near 12 under mostly cloudy skies and Thanksgiving Monday has a high of 8 or 9 degrees.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mostly cloudy and smoky. Air quality gradually improving through the afternoon/evening.
Slight risk of a shower. Wind becoming NW 20 midday & this afteroon.
High: 10
Tonight - Smoke moving out. Slight risk of a shower.
9pm: 6
Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 12
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 13
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 15
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 12
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 9
Trudeau expected to announce all federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good today on his election promise to require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Canadians to pay significantly more at the pumps thanks to surging oil prices
As oil prices reach a seven-year high, analysts say Canadians should brace for skyrocketing prices at the pumps this week as the global economy begins to rebound from a pandemic lull.
These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
U.S. records highest increase in nation's homicide rate in modern history, CDC says
The United States has just recorded its highest increase in rates of homicide in modern history, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Conservatives 'united' O'Toole says, after MPs give themselves the power to remove him
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months: study
The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots.
Emergency summit grapples with health system debilitated by COVID-19
More than 30 national and provincial health organizations are trying to decide which of the devastating effects COVID-19 has taken on Canadian health care to tackle first, as they work to steer the country out of crisis.
RCMP officer who shot, killed Nunavut man continues testifying at inquest
The RCMP officer who shot and killed an armed man in a remote Nunavut community is scheduled to continue his testimony today at a coroner's inquest.
'Too little, too late': Critics respond after Alberta reinstates contact tracing in schools
With school-aged children now making up about a quarter of Alberta's active COVID-19 cases, the provincial government is re-implementing some of the health measures it dropped ahead of the school year.
Canadians to pay significantly more at the pumps thanks to surging oil prices
As oil prices reach a seven-year high, analysts say Canadians should brace for skyrocketing prices at the pumps this week as the global economy begins to rebound from a pandemic lull.
Street sweeper teeters on guardrail above Deerfoot Trail following collision with CTrain
A collision along the LRT line in the city's northeast ended with a street sweeper dangling above Deerfoot Trail traffic below.
Premier denies Saskatoon mayor's request for gathering size limits to fight COVID-19
The Saskatchewan government says it will not introduce limits on gathering sizes in the province's COVID-19 hotspot.
Saskatoon family not giving up on finding missing man
The family of a Saskatoon man who hasn’t been seen since late September remains hopeful he is alive, but desperately wants him to come home.
'They both flipped out': Witness says Saskatoon restaurant worker was assaulted after requesting proof of vaccination
An incident that was sparked when staff at a Saskatoon restaurant asked two customers for proof of vaccination escalated to the point of violence, according to a witness.
10 new COVID-19-related deaths in Sask., 242 more cases reported
Saskatchewan reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 10 additional deaths related to the virus.
-
-
U of R Rams quarterback goes viral for sideline interview
An interview featuring University of Regina Rams quarterback Sawyer Buettner, fresh off the field in Saturday’s game with blood dripping from his face, has gone viral.
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
Mandated measures driving up vaccinations in Nova Scotia
There was a long line-up by midday at Tuesday's drop-in vaccine clinic in in Spryfield, with some neighborhood residents waiting to get their second dose, and others getting their first.
Dog and late owner's grieving family 'both cry together' upon reunion months after disappearance
A missing dog is back at home months after an emotional plea from a Metro Vancouver family grieving the loss of his owner.
Critics accuse B.C. government of passing the buck on school vaccination mandates
B.C. has allowed school districts to decide whether to mandate vaccination for local teachers. Critics say they're simply passing the buck.
B.C. adds 593 cases of COVID-19, no deaths as new vaccine requirement announced
British Columbia has recorded another 593 cases of COVID-19 but no related deaths, the government said Tuesday after officials announced a new vaccine requirement for visitors in health-care settings.
Sudbury group takes in dozens of dogs found in deplorable conditions
An animal rescue group in Sudbury is taking in 30 dogs that were found in deplorable conditions in another part of Ontario.
-
-
Third dose of vaccine to be available for health-care workers, people with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson
Manitoba health-care workers and people who didn't receive an mRNA shot will soon be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
-
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs; Here's why
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs and, according to one analyst, the pandemic is partly to blame.
Vancouver Island adds 107 new COVID-19 cases; active cases hit 723
The new cases were among 593 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to the B.C. health ministry.
Woman, 24, killed in crash near Courtenay, B.C.
A 24-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck Monday evening near Courtenay, B.C.
Young B.C. mom advocates for routine colonoscopies after terminal cancer diagnosis
A 40-year-old woman in Saanich, B.C., who recently had to tell her kids she’s dying, is raising awareness about colon cancer in young people from the hospital room she might never leave.
Verdict expected today for Toronto teacher charged in teen student's drowning in Algonquin Park
An Ontario judge is expected to deliver a verdict today in the trial of a Toronto teacher accused in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
Toronto police panned for parking in public downtown plaza
Toronto police vehicles are again parking in a public plaza in front of a downtown police station without the city’s permission.
15-year-old boy charged after student stabbed at North York high school
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student at a North York high school on Tuesday.
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
-
-
Man accused of throwing rocks at Justin Trudeau expected in court Wednesday
The man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a campaign event in London, Ont. is due to appear in court Wednesday.
Land deal for new school in northwest London barely clears first political hurdle
An innovative land deal intended to bring a new school to northwest London years sooner than scheduled became the latest flashpoint for city council.
Residents of Lyle Street high rise advised not to use balconies following toddler's death
Residents of a high-rise building where a toddler fell from a balcony, have been advised not to use their balconies until further notice.
13 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; active infections drop
Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections dropped significantly.
'Extremely frustrating': No timeline from WRDSB on when volunteer coaches can return
Despite the Waterloo Region District School Board deciding volunteers can return to school sports and extracurriculars, there's still no timeline for when they'll be back.
Galt Core in talks to become heritage conservation district
Cambridge City Council is one step closer towards deciding whether to designate the Galt Core as a heritage conservation district.