Edmonton weather for Sept. 14: Warm and cloudy today, cold front hits tonight
It's shaping up to be a nice mid-September day in the Edmonton region. We'll get a bit of sun this morning and then increasing cloud through the afternoon.
Temperatures should get to around 20 C this afternoon and just a 10-20 km/h breeze through the day.
However, things are set to change AFTER today.
A low-pressure system will work it's way across northern Alberta later today.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in northwest Alberta this afternoon and this evening.
For Edmonton and area, the cold front trailing that system is expected to push through our area overnight.
So, we're looking at a good chance of showers between midnight and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
We'll also get showers early Wednesday in eastern and northeast Alberta.
Behind the cold front, temperatures drop to the low to mid teens for Wednesday-Friday.
AND...we'll likely have some gusty wind to contend with Wednesday.
LONG-range outlook: Some sun and highs in the 16/17 C range for the weekend (that's right on par with "average" for this time of year).
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.
High: 20
Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers after midnight.
9pm: 15
Wednesday - 60% chance of showers early in the morning.
Mix of sun & cloud for most of the day.
Wind: WNW 20-30 gusting to 50 km/h.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 14
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 14
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 15
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 16
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 17
