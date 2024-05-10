'Violent, despicable and unbelievable': Family of murdered 7-year-old speak at David Moss sentencing Friday

David Moss, the man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers, broke down in court Friday as the girl's family spoke about the toll her death has taken on them.

"It was violent, despicable and unbelievable," her great-grandparents Jean and Walter Lutz said.

"Why would anyone murder her?"

In May 2020, Bella's mother Melissa Desrosiers invited Moss, who she described as a family friend, to stay the night at her home because she was worried he was suicidal.

Later that night, he stabbed Bella to death in front of her mother and younger sister.

During his judge-alone trial, Moss argued he wasn't criminally responsible for killing Bella, telling the judge a demon told him to hurt the girl. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in April.

At his Friday sentencing hearing, Moss sobbed into his hands as Bella's family gave victim impact statements.

"This will haunt me everyday for the rest of my life," Melissa said, calling her daughter's death "cruel and brutal."

"I have a wonderful and precious daughter who l love with all of my heart, still there will always be a hole," she said.

An audio recording of Bella's now-eight-year-old sister was played.

"I have nightmares of what you did to my sister," she said on the recording.

"I have nightmares that you will come to my school and kill me, and my mom and dad."

The Crown had asked for parole ineligibility for Moss for 20 to 22 years, saying "his moral culpability is at the very high end."

The defence has asked the court to consider a parole ineligibility of 13 years.

More to come …

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk and The Canadian Press