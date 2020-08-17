EDMONTON -- Edmonton came close, but still hasn’t hit 30 this year. We’ve rounded up a couple times and even posted a high 29.9 degrees. But no 30.0 or hotter.

It was 29.4 in the city on Sunday.

Today and Tuesday might be our last legit shots at hitting 30 this summer.

Temperatures stay above average all week. But, after being near 30 yesterday, today and tomorrow...we’ll slip to highs near 25 for Wed, Thu, Fri.

No significant chance of precipitation expected in the Edmonton region over the next few days.

However, there is a slight risk of a few showers or thunderstorms in the Peace Country tonight.

HERE IS THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 30

Tonight - Mainly clear overnight

9pm: 22

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 30

Wednesday - Mix of sun and cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday - Mostly cloudy

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24