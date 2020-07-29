EDMONTON -- The Edmonton region got grazed by some thunderstorms Tuesday night with most of the action passing north of the city.

All the more powerful storms missed the city. Tonight COULD be a different story.

Clouds will clear out this morning and we'll be sunny, hot and humid again today.

Humidity may not be AS high as Tuesday. But, it'll still be enough to push the humidex into the low 30s.

AND... it'll provide some fuel for thunderstorms set to develop WNW of the Edmonton region this evening.

The chance for storms in and around the city will be through the mid to late evening and overnight.

There's even a slight risk of some lingering showers/thunderstorms in the area early Thursday morning.

But most of Thursday will be dry and slightly cooler. We'll drop to a high of 25 or 26.

The upper ridge redevelops for Fri/Sat/Sun and then collapses Monday.

So... back to sun and near-30 afternoon highs for much of the long weekend with a good chance of late-day storms Monday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Clouds clearing this morning. Mainly sunny this afternoon.

High: 28

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening or overnight.

9pm: 24

Thursday - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the morning with a mix of sun & cloud.

Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29