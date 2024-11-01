Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call

An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.

The incident happened in a parking lot at 106 Street and 107 Avenue in the late evening of Oct. 20.

An EPS spokesperson says police were called for a welfare check at the parking lot.

When the officer arrived on scene he ran over the woman who needed assistance.

"The officer checked on the woman and immediately called for medical assistance," Cheryl Sheppard of EPS wrote. "EMS and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded and assessed the woman on scene, but she refused medical treatment and attempted to leave, showing no sign of injury."

Police say the woman was transported to a nearby shelter and officers followed up with her 24 hours later to confirm no further medical treatment was required.

The major collisions unit is still investigating.

"This was an extremely unfortunate accident," Sheppard said.