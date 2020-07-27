EDMONTON -- If you love the heat, this is your week.

If you dislike heat and humidity, try to figure out a way to stay cool for the next few days.

Temperatures jumped to a high of 25 on Sunday and that's just the beginning.

Daytime highs will be 29 or hotter for the next three days (Mon/Tue/Wed).

AND... with dewpoints forecast to be in the mid teens, it's going to be a humid heat.

Humidex values should be in the 33 to 37 range.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Heat Warning for much of central, eastern and northeastern Alberta.

This will easily be the hottest week so far this summer (probably of the entire summer).

Up to this point, Edmonton's only had 4 days above 27 degrees and 9 days above 25 degrees in 2020.

We haven't been above 30 degrees in the city since May of LAST year. (it hit 30.6 on May 29, 2019).

This week, Edmonton could break 30 once or twice. We'll have more days above 27 degrees between now and Saturday than we've had so far in May, June and July.

AND... we may not see a daytime high below 25 until Tuesday of NEXT week.

Despite the heat and humidity, no storms are expected for the next few days in the Edmonton region.

A ridge of high pressure will keep skies mostly clear until Wednesday.

Northern Alberta might get some thunderstorms today. But, no storms in the Edmonton region until maybe Wednesday night.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mainly sunny. Humidex near 33.

High: 29

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 24

Tuesday - Mainly sunny. Humidex near 36.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 31

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28