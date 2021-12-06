Josh Classen: Chilly today, warming trend starts tomorrow

Another cool day in Edmonton with a high near -10 C and sunny skies this afternoon.

That's a bit better than yesterday, but a few degrees colder than Saturday's high of -6 C.

Sunday was Edmonton's coldest day since the middle of February.

Yesterday had a high of -14 C and low of -19 C.

We haven't even come close to those kind of temperatures since Feb. 16 when we had a high of -13 C and a low of -23 C.

AND...it looks like we'll be well above those temperatures by late Tuesday as a new warming trend kicks in.

The concern is with precipitation type Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

There's a decent chance that we'll get some wet snow in central and north-central Alberta.

BUT...there's also a very good chance that it will flip over to rain by early Wednesday morning.

AND...with temperatures still a couple degrees below zero at that point, we could have freezing rain for the morning commute Wednesday.

Timing and location are still a bit of a questionmark. But, we'll be watching that closely over the next 24-36 hours.

Temperature wise: Warming to around -5 C by early evening Tuesday (and continuing to warm slowly through Tuesday night).

Edmonton and area gets to a high slightly above 0 C on Wednesday.

Then...we'll cool to highs near -5 C for Thursday and Friday.

Another push of warm air gets us to around or slightly above 0 C on Saturday before cooling a few degrees Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: -9

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -12

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon: -7

Evening: -4

40% chance of flurries in the evening, risk of freezing rain overnight.

Wednesday - 30% chance of wet snow and/or freezing rain in the morning..

Clearing in the afternoon.

8am: -2

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -5

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1​