Vehicle found burning on Anthony Henday Drive east of Edmonton

Police in Strathcona County are looking for information after a vehicle fire on Anthony Henday Drive.

Emergency crews were called Anthony Henday Drive southbound near Wye Road at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday after the fire was reported.

Strathcona County Fire Services was able to put the fire out quickly, but the vehicle was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

"Police are trying to figure out how the vehicle caught on fire," Const. Drew Burchett said in a Wednesday release. "We're hoping that someone might have a dashcam that would show activity around the vehicle between 5:50 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on the morning of May 8."

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS.