EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Vehicle found burning on Anthony Henday Drive east of Edmonton

    A vehicle fire on Anthony Henday Drive southbound in Strathcona County on May 8, 2024. (Credit: RCMP) A vehicle fire on Anthony Henday Drive southbound in Strathcona County on May 8, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)
    Share

    Police in Strathcona County are looking for information after a vehicle fire on Anthony Henday Drive.

    Emergency crews were called Anthony Henday Drive southbound near Wye Road at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday after the fire was reported.

    Strathcona County Fire Services was able to put the fire out quickly, but the vehicle was destroyed.

    No injuries were reported.

    "Police are trying to figure out how the vehicle caught on fire," Const. Drew Burchett said in a Wednesday release. "We're hoping that someone might have a dashcam that would show activity around the vehicle between 5:50 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on the morning of May 8."

    Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News